Gateway Technical College delaying Tuesday opening until 10 a.m. due to weather

Due to anticipated inclement weather Monday night and early Tuesday, all Gateway Technical College campus and center locations will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, college official announced. In-person classes that begin before 10 a.m. are canceled for Tuesday.

As of 3:15 p.m. Monday, all in-person classes and services are scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Online classes will be held as scheduled.

Students should continue to check their Gateway student email for updates from their instructors. Those unable to attend class on-campus due to inclement weather should notify their instructor.

