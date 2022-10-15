Gateway Technical College draws crowd to holiday "Trunk or Treat" event Saturday

Whether their costumes were scary or fun, or weren’t in costume at all, visitors to Gateway Technical College’s campus in Kenosha got to take part in some Halloween-themed entertainment on Saturday.

The free community event was set up as a safe event for children and families. The outdoor event featured several different stations on the campus where children could play a game and trick-or-treat for candy or other fun items. A different Gateway program was at each stop, providing a variety of fun activities for children to try and treats to gather.