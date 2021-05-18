Gateway Technical College "drive-in" commencement ceremonies set for this weekend

Gateway Technical College's Spring Commencement ceremonies this week will have a different look.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college is planning to hold five "drive-in" ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday. Ceremonies are planned to be held outdoors in the parking lot of the Madrigrano Auditorium on Gateway's Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.
Several guidelines have been put in place:
- To maintain social distancing and safety protocols, attendance will be limited to one car per graduate. Oversized vehicles such as buses will not be admitted.
- Graduates and their guests will remain in their cars in the parking lot during the ceremony. Graduates will exit their cars when it is time for them to cross the stage.
- The ceremony will be broadcast through speakers set up in the parking lot, as well as a designated radio station that attendees can hear in their car.
- Each ceremony also will be broadcast live through Gateway's website at www.gtc.edu/commencement-ceremonies.
- The GED/HSED ceremony will be posted online at www.gtc.edu/adult-high-school-ged-and-hsed-graduation.
A stage and two screens will be set up on the north side of the parking lot, where students will be able to cross the stage to receive their diploma cover. The action on stage will also be shown on the two screens to allow those in their cars to watch as well.
Commencement ceremonies will be divided along programs of study. They each will have a keynote speaker and student responder, a current graduate who delivers a speech from the student perspective.
The schedule includes:
- School of Health, Saturday, 10 a.m. — Keynote speaker: Kenosha County Division of Public Health Director Jen Freiheit; student responder: Jesus Vega Jr., nursing graduate, who also is the college's district ambassador.
- School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology, Saturday, 2 p.m. — Keynote speaker: David Dobbs, Senior Manager of SC Johnson; student responder: Emily Rindt, Information Technology-Software Developer graduate.
- Pre-College Programs, Saturday, 6 p.m. — Keynote speaker: Stacia Thompson, vice president of the Workforce Innovation Institute and executive director of Catalytic Venture; student responder: Vega Jr.
- Business and Transportation, Sunday, 10 a.m. — Keynote speaker: Sharbel Maalouf, president of Medline Industries Personal Care Division; student responder: Hunter Orlowski, Business Management graduate.
- Protective and Human Services, Saturday, 2 p.m. — Keynote speaker: Tamarra Coleman, executive director, Shalom Center; student responder: Juanita Perez, Early Childhood Education graduate.