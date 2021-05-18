Gateway Technical College "drive-in" commencement ceremonies set for this weekend

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college is planning to hold five "drive-in" ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday. Ceremonies are planned to be held outdoors in the parking lot of the Madrigrano Auditorium on Gateway's Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

A stage and two screens will be set up on the north side of the parking lot, where students will be able to cross the stage to receive their diploma cover. The action on stage will also be shown on the two screens to allow those in their cars to watch as well.