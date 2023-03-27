Gateway could record $2.4 million in savings from vacant positions in the upcoming 2023-24 school year budget, based on a recent proposal from officials within the technical college.

As is the case each year, college officials assemble budget drafts, plugging in estimates on both side of the ledger. Preliminary figures for the upcoming fiscal year budget were presented at the District Board’s monthly meeting Thursday.

Last fall, Jason Nygard, director of budgets and purchasing, presented the board with a first-blush look into the 2023-24 school year budget. Since then, a number of modifications have been incorporated into it.

When the budget proposal was first discussed late last year, the technical college was anticipating $1 million in savings from vacant positions. That figure has since increased to the current $2.4 million figure.

Sharon Johnson, chief financial officer, said the potential reduction in staff savings is reflective of retirements and resignations, which have prompted a deeper look into Gateway’s staffing needs in the years ahead.

“We have a number of positions that are unfilled right now. That’s largely because of natural attrition,” Johnson said. “We are evaluating those positions, one by one, to see what actually needs to be filled.

Gateway President and CEO Ritu Raju offered similar sentiments during the recent discussion.

“This is an ideal time to do some position control work so that we can examine positions strategically to see what the needs are as we go forward,” she said.

While cost savings can be beneficial — particularly in the face of a litany of financial unknowns — board trustee R. Scott Pierce said he was hopeful the college would continue to invest in staffing in areas where it made sense.

Pierce referenced Gateway’s new liberal arts associate’s degree programs, which have been designed to serve as a seamless transition into a four-year school in the University of Wisconsin system.

“I’m hoping that those areas are going to grow — those two programs,” Pierce said. “I would assume it’s going to include some additional staffing to cover those programs.”

Nygard in his presentation said all of the figures remain tentative and are subject to further refinement in the months ahead as additional pieces of information come together.

“As we’re all aware, planning for future budgets is difficult as there are many moving parts,” Nygard said. “Every year, we start with conservative planning assumptions.”

Other anticipated modifications from the original budget proposal include health insurance benefits for eligible employees.

While Gateway is bracing for rising costs in that specific line item, the size of the increase is being whittled down from the preliminary estimate. The current rate increase is an anticipated 8.5 percent, rather than the previous 9.5 percent increase.

“It’s still being negotiated, and the final rate is pending,” Nygard said.

While Gateway administrators and staffers within the finance department are focusing on the 2023-24 school year budget, Johnson said a longer-range look into the college’s finances will soon get underway.

“We are doing some serious strategic planning this coming year,” Johnson said. “We are facing the same challenges everyone else is facing. Starting in May, when we get this initial budget approved, we will be doing some strategic planning for the next year.”

A full draft of the 2023-24 school year budget will be presented at the District Board’s meeting in April before a formal public hearing in May.