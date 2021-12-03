 Skip to main content
Gateway Technical College extends deadline for Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award

Gateway Technical College has extended the application period for its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award.

Martin Luther King Jr

King

The deadline for submitting nominations has been extended to Dec. 10 for the 2022 award, an annual effort of the college to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. King’s values.

The nomination form can be found online at: https://bit.ly/GatewayDrKing2022

Honorees are scheduled to be recognized at Gateway Technical College’s 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program noon Jan. 17.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris at 262-564-3032 or by email at morrisj@gtc.edu.

