The Gateway Technical College Foundation awarded 253 scholarships at its annual award ceremony Feb. 4.

The scholarships totaled $258,800 benefiting 206 students in helping them fulfill their career and educational goals.

“It was wonderful to celebrate Gateway students and generous donors in person,” said Gateway Technical College Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Charpentier.

“Our recipients are grateful for the generous investment in their education from Foundation donors. Many students would not be in school this semester if they did not receive a scholarship. This type of investment changes the lives of Gateway students – forever.

“It also changes families and our communities. Our students and our Foundation remain grateful,” she said.

For more information on the Foundation, including ways to contribute, contact Charpentier at 262-564-2866 or visit www.gtc.edu/foundation.

