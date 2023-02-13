Left: Gateway Technical College Board of Trustee Ram Bhatia, and Gateway student and scholarship recipient Xiaochen Zhang, pose at the college’s Foundation scholarship ceremony. Zhang was awarded the Michael Costello Scholarship. Right: Cyndean Jennings, Gateway dean of the School of Pre-College, and Momentum programs and Gateway student and scholarship recipient Shawn Talbert, pose at the college’s Foundation scholarship ceremony. Talbert was awarded the Kopper Family Endowed Scholarship.
SUBMITTED PHOTOs
Cyndean Jennings, Gateway dean of the School of Pre-College, and Momentum programs and Gateway student and scholarship recipient Shawn Talbert, pose at the college’s Foundation scholarship ceremony. Talbert was awarded the Kopper Family Endowed Scholarship.
“Our recipients are grateful for the generous investment in their education from Foundation donors. Many students would not be in school this semester if they did not receive a scholarship. This type of investment changes the lives of Gateway students – forever.
“It also changes families and our communities. Our students and our Foundation remain grateful,” she said.
For more information on the Foundation, including ways to contribute, contact Charpentier at 262-564-2866 or visit www.gtc.edu/foundation.
Left: Gateway Technical College Board of Trustee Ram Bhatia, and Gateway student and scholarship recipient Xiaochen Zhang, pose at the college’s Foundation scholarship ceremony. Zhang was awarded the Michael Costello Scholarship. Right: Cyndean Jennings, Gateway dean of the School of Pre-College, and Momentum programs and Gateway student and scholarship recipient Shawn Talbert, pose at the college’s Foundation scholarship ceremony. Talbert was awarded the Kopper Family Endowed Scholarship.
Cyndean Jennings, Gateway dean of the School of Pre-College, and Momentum programs and Gateway student and scholarship recipient Shawn Talbert, pose at the college’s Foundation scholarship ceremony. Talbert was awarded the Kopper Family Endowed Scholarship.