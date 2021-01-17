Gateway Technical College launching workshops to initiate diversity talks

Gateway Technical College plans to conduct a series of free virtual public workshops that will explore how to have hard, meaningful, yet respectful conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion.

The series comes in the wake of a year which featured protests and civil unrest in Kenosha and across the country.

“We’ve planned a community learning program,” said Tammi Summers, vice president of the Gateway Office of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion. “We want to be part of the solution. We want to be part of the healing.”

Summers said the workshops are designed to help connect the community respectfully. “We want to start in our community,” she said. Sessions are designed to help people understand the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, education and social settings.

The workshops — which begin Monday and run through Feb. 16 — are timely and allow Gateway Tech to help take a leadership roll in providing better understanding, according to Summers.

Summers said the workshops are a collaborative effort involving her department as well as Zina Hayward, the college provost and executive vice president, and Stephanie Sklba, vice president of community and government relations.

