Gateway Technical College launching workshops to initiate diversity talks

Gateway Technical College plans to conduct a series of free virtual public workshops that will explore how to have hard, meaningful, yet respectful conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion.
The series comes in the wake of a year which featured protests and civil unrest in Kenosha and across the country.
“We’ve planned a community learning program,” said Tammi Summers, vice president of the Gateway Office of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion. “We want to be part of the solution. We want to be part of the healing.”
Summers said the workshops are designed to help connect the community respectfully. “We want to start in our community,” she said. Sessions are designed to help people understand the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, education and social settings.
The workshops — which begin Monday and run through Feb. 16 — are timely and allow Gateway Tech to help take a leadership roll in providing better understanding, according to Summers.
Summers said the workshops are a collaborative effort involving her department as well as Zina Hayward, the college provost and executive vice president, and Stephanie Sklba, vice president of community and government relations.
The workshops include:
“Ouch That Stereotype Hurts” — 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday: The workshop addresses stereotypes, micro-aggression and biased remarks. It also discusses how to react and build confidence and skills to speak up and interrupt disrespectful comments.
“What Should I Say? Discussing Diversity and Inclusion Across Generational Lines” — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Participants will engage in dialogue for adults, teens, and children on how to have necessary and respectful conversations about diversity. It will also address inclusion and providing emotional support during civil unrest. It will provide insights into understanding and taking action.
“Civil Dialogue: Facilitating Crucial Conversation” — 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 27: The workshop will discuss sensitive topics through models and skill-building to hold meaningful conversations between people with opposing viewpoints. Participants will learn to facilitate those conversations.
“A Holistic Approach to Managing Self in the Midst of Societal Uncertainties” — 3 to 5 p.m. Feb.3: Participants will discuss the impact of societal uncertainties caused by incidents of racial tension and unrest in the community.
“Civil Dialogue: Sharing Viewpoints and Building Connections”: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16. The workshop will teach participants to advocate for a personal viewpoint while listening and valuing opposite opinions. They will practice skills and learn creative ways to alternative viewpoints.
Those interested can register online for the workshops at gtc.edu/diversity-workshops.