Gateway Technical College lays out three-year facilities plan, aims to be carbon neutral by 2030

A series of classroom overhauls and other projects are on Gateway Technical College’s docket in the next three years as officials prioritize how to spend funds earmarked for capital improvements.

The projects were part of a three-year facilities plan across all district-owned facilities outlined at a meeting of the Gateway District Board on Thursday.

Major projects include more learning space to accommodate the advanced manufacturing program at LakeView Technology Academy in Kenosha, an energy-efficient project dubbed Solar Array on the Elkhorn campus, and additional enhancements to the new Lincoln Center for Health Careers on the Racine campus.

The list of projects carries an estimated $194.7 million price tag and encompasses 838,985 square feet of space across the three main campuses. Additional improvements also are planned at leased ancillary locations, such as the HERO Center in Burlington.

The heavy lifting on the extensive Lincoln Center project has already been completed. The health center renovation modernized nearly 18,000 square feet of space and added about 4,000 square feet to the building that was erected in 1963. The project cost $7.1 million, including more than $1 million for nursing equipment.

The top-to-bottom remodeling project spanned more than two school years and prompted Gateway to borrow to a higher-than normal threshold of $10 million to see the work through.

“We are now transitioning back to our normal borrowing limits, which is about $8 million a year,” Tom Cousino, assistant vice president of facilities and security, said. “That’s a standard you will see for the three years of the strategic plan.”

Cousino provided Gateway’s District Board with a high-level overview of the draft list of projects being considered for facilities improvements.

Carbon neutral goal

In his presentation, Cousino also touched on Gateway’s assorted sustainability efforts — some more visible than others — with a target goal of carbon neutrality in eight years.

“We have some great sustainability efforts across the district,” Cousino said. “We have some very unique goals we hope to accomplish by 2030.”

The $1.2 million Solar Array project earmarked on the Elkhorn campus in the 2023-24 school year was cited as one way of achieving the goal. The initiative entails installing a ground-mounted solar array on campus for sustainability and energy efficiency.

District officials also have earmarked $50,000 in the 2022-23 school year capital budget to replace wind spires and increase energy efficiency on the Racine campus.

Cousino said the list of projects was assembled after meeting with various consultants with expertise in such specialized areas as roofing, flooring and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

“We wanted to make sure we have a pathway forward to not only address our upcoming needs, but also our strategic needs for the next three to five years,” he said of the consultant input.

Changes if needed

The three-year facilities plan — which kicks in this upcoming academic year and runs through the 2024-25 school year — might have to be amended if necessary.

“We’re always trying to take into account, difficult as it is, the supply chain for each of these projects,” Cousino said. “We’re trying to balance out what the rising costs are, what our different projects are, and when we’re trying to do that.”

Thursday’s meeting was a first-blush look at the three-year facilities plan. The District Board is slated to take action on the document at its regular meeting in June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0