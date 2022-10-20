Gateway Technical College names Ritu Raju as its next president, effective January 2023

Ritu Raju has been selected as the next president of Gateway Technical College.

Raju is currently vice president for academic affairs at Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus in Hurst, Texas. The announcement was made Thursday following Wednesday's Gateway Board meeting.

The selection, part of an nationwide search, was made by Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees members.

Raju will begin her duties Jan. 5. She replaces Bryan Albrecht, who is retiring after 16 years in the position. Albrecht has been credited with expanding Gateway’s reach from a regional player to a college with national attention. Trustee Ram Bhatia said Raju will have a firm foundation to work from.

“I’m excited that she’s going to chart her own path and create her own legacy,” Bhatia said.

Gateway’s District Board met on Thursday behind closed doors for nearly an hour-and-a-half to finalize the details of Raju’s appointment before reconvening into open session to formally offer her the position.

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, chairperson of the Gateway Board, said the announcement of Raju to the top post came after a process that included “engaging and thoughtful guidance.”

“This is a time of optimism for our college as we are positioned for continued regional growth and continued student successes,” Matoska-Mentink said.

Speaking to the board, Raju said it was an honor to be selected, and expressed her excitement for the work ahead.

“The 112-year legacy and the amazing work that Bryan Albrecht has done are two cornerstones that I honor and cherish,” Raju told the board. “I look forward to interacting with every member of the Gateway community. This is my family, my Redhawk family.”

Eager to begin

Raju said she was eager to begin the transition before settling full-time into the role in the new year.

“It is truly, truly an honor to be selected for this role,” Raju said. “I am very excited and very, very humbled to be able to come to this community to learn and grow with each one of you. I look forward to interacting with every single member of the Gateway community. I’m honored and humbled to be able to serve you.”

Raju brings skills and leadership gained from 18 years in higher education, most recently in her academic affairs role at Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus, a position she’s held since 2020. Prior to that, she served as dean for Advanced Manufacturing at Houston (Texas) Community College. Raju has a background in academic and workforce program development, grant funding and expertise in building collaborations and partnerships with employers and community organizations. In her previous roles, she's held responsibility for enrollment management, program vitality, industry engagement, accreditation and resource management.

Under her leadership, the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at Houston Community College was designated a Registered Apprenticeship Center by the Department of Labor, allowing the community college to offer apprenticeships directly to area industries.

She has served on various nonprofit boards and state-level committees. She received a Bachelors degree from University of Houston Downtown, a Masters in English from Sam Houston State University. She holds a doctorate in Technical Communication and Rhetoric from Texas Tech University.

Albrecht began his Gateway career in 2003. He was named interim president in 2005 and full-time president in 2006. He is the second-longest serving president in the Wisconsin Technical College System. He announced his retirement in January.

“I’m so proud that you’re going to be the next president,” Albrecht said to Raju. “I look forward to working with you and eventually handing the baton off to you.”

Matoska-Mentink thanked the Albrecht for his years of service.

“Through your vision, we have witnessed the transformation of our college community,” Matoska-Mentink said. “Today, we celebrate the milestone that serves as a stepping stone for our college — the announcement of your successor.”

Matoska-Mentink said the board “expresses its appreciation for Dr. Raju’s interpersonal abilities, her courage, and her warm and thoughtful vision to the Gateway community.”

Scott Pierce, chairperson of GTC's Ad Hoc Presidential Search Committee, said the search was lengthy and thorough one that engaged hundreds in the process. Staff, students, business leaders, educators and other interested members of the community offered support and insight to the committee.

“The most important part in this entire process was the great support we received from our many college communities, as we reviewed the hundreds of comments following the four day visits of our four semi-finalists held in mid-September,” Pierce said. “That feedback was most helpful and gave ... good information from which to select our candidates for final interviews.”

Trustee Jesse Adams, who had served on a search committee, said the nearly yearlong search process for Albrecht’s successor “was done with the highest consideration.”

“I speak for the entire board when I say we are very excited to bring this to conclusion,” Adams said. “As we look to the future, the addition of Dr. Raju as the next president of Gateway Technical College is going to be something that strengthens the fibers of our communities and continue the path forward for Gateway.”

Raju emerged as one of the four top publicly announced candidates. She also was the only finalist currently working outside Wisconsin.

The other finalists included Aliesha Crowe, vice president of academic affairs with Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake; Bradley Piazza, vice president of academic affairs with Waukesha County Technical College in Pewaukee; and Kathryn Rogalski, vice president of learning at Northeast Technical College in Green Bay.

Dave Fidlin, Kenosha News correspondent, contributed to this report.