Gateway Technical College offers Fast Track event about college enrollment, financial aid

Have questions about college enrollment? Financial aid? Which programs are available?

Gateway Technical College will hold an event to connect potential students with Student Services experts who can help answer any questions about the college, its programs or steps needed to begin their educational journey.

The Fast Track event will be held 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Room R106, located on the first floor of the Racine Building on the college’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main Street.

The event will offer assistance with applying, registering for spring classes, financial aid, program questions and help with documents that must be submitted to start the semester.

Gateway advising, student finance, career counseling and recruitment teams will be available to assist students and discuss support services.

Those who enroll at the event will have their enrollment and testing fees waived.

