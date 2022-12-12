Gateway Technical College offers Fast Track event about college enrollment, financial aid

Have questions about college enrollment? Financial aid? Which programs are available?
Gateway Technical College will hold an event to connect potential students with Student Services experts who can help answer any questions about the college, its programs or steps needed to begin their educational journey.
The Fast Track event will be held 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Room R106, located on the first floor of the Racine Building on the college’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main Street.
The event will offer assistance with applying, registering for spring classes, financial aid, program questions and help with documents that must be submitted to start the semester.
Gateway advising, student finance, career counseling and recruitment teams will be available to assist students and discuss support services.
Those who enroll at the event will have their enrollment and testing fees waived.
In photos and video: Ribbon cutting at Gateway's esports arena
Gateway President Bryan Albrecht
From left: Steve Whitmoyer, Gateway President Bryan Albrecht, and Equainess Price are pictured during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Gateway’s new Red Hawk Esports Arena Thursday.
Arodorroad
Gaming side by side
Chase Hays, center, plays “Overwatch 2” as he looks over to Kenny Davis playing “Rocket League” next to him.
Arodorroad
iRacing
Noah Owens, left, and Devin Smith compete head-to-head and a round of “iRacing,” a car racing simulator in Gateway Technical College’s new Red Hawks Esports Arena in Racine.
Arodorroad
Watch now: ribbon-cutting at Gateway’s new esports arena
You have to start young
Liam Neff tries out the game “NBA 2k23” inside Gateway Technical College’s new esports arena Thursday.
Arodorroad
Finishing touches
Equainess Price fixes up the broadcasting room in the Gateway Technical College Red Hawks eSports Arena Thursday.
Arodorroad
See you at the finish line
Mazikeen Keith, right, and Zachary Scott, center, race each other in "iracing" Thursday at Gateway's Red Hawk Esports Arena.
Arodorroad
