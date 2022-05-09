Gateway Technical College officials say average taxpayer to pay less in 2022-23 budget

Gateway Technical College officials have put the finishing touches on a draft version of a 2022-23 school year budget which projects a tax decrease for property owners.

Gateway’s District Board held its annual budget hearing last week as a prelude to final adoption next month. Gateway’s fiscal year begins July 1.

Jason Nygard, director of budgets and purchasing, presented an overview of the upcoming budget, which includes $90.04 million for the general fund that fortifies day-to-day operations across the college’s three main campuses and ancillary facilities.

According to preliminary figures, Nygard said the owner of a home valued at $200,000 could pay $139.18 for Gateway when tax bills are sent in December. That figure represents a $5.11 decrease.

The technical college is working off the assumption the average mill rate across Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties will decrease 3.54 percent and property assessments will increase 5 percent.

The general fund is one of six that comprise Gateway’s overall budget and is its most sizable. The others include $24.6 million toward a special revenue fund for financial aid and student clubs, and $16.8 million toward servicing previously issued debt. Other funds include $13.4 million toward capital improvements, $9 million for a special revenue operational fund for grants, and $625,000 toward an enterprise fund that allocates dollars toward activities financed through user fees.

There are several year-over-year changes and assumptions in the upcoming budget.

Gateway officials are anticipating flat enrollment in year-over-year comparisons, though tuition is increasing 1.75 percent, at a rate of $143.45 per credit.

“It should be noted that the state sets the tuition rate,” Nygard said. “All technical colleges follow that.”

Compensation for teachers

The salaries and benefits line item is set to increase 3.1 percent — from $51.43 million in the current budget to $53.03 million in the upcoming one — and is one of the largest expense increases in Gateway’s budget.

Several Gateway faculty members used the public comment portion of the hearing to weigh in on the salary increase proposed.

At a time when inflationary pressures weigh heavily on people’s pocket books, mechanical engineering instructor Greg Chapman said he believed the proposed salary increase was not adequate.

“If we want to keep quality in the classroom, we have to pay,” Chapman said. “I think Gateway needs to spend some time looking at the budget and really try to determine what the priorities are.”

Jay Johnson, a communications instructor, thanked Gateway administrators for collaborating with the Gateway Technical Education Association, which is the union representing the college’s teachers. Johnson is president of the GTEA.

“Organized labor is strong and active at Gateway,” Johnson said, pointing out 97 percent of employees recently voted to re-certify the union. “I’m here to convey hope. I look forward to productive and collaborative discussions, based upon the college’s public signal that they are ready to address the inequities in our compensation system.”

R. Scott Pierce, chair of the Gateway District Board, acknowledged the faculty feedback at the conclusion of the budget hearing.

“We always appreciate community comments,” Pierce said. “It certainly provides good food for thought for our (District Board) trustees and our administration.”

While the 2022-23 school year budget will be adopted on June 16, further refinements could still be made later in the year when the board votes on the property tax levy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0