Gateway Technical College officials to review college’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies

On the heels of a Virginia report that gained national attention, Gateway Technical College officials have set in motion a planned report and review of the college’s policies pertaining to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Scott Pierce, a member of Gateway’s District Board of Trustees, asked for the review at a meeting last week. It is anticipated college administrators will provide data and other details in a report, perhaps as soon as the next District Board meeting in February.

Last month, reports surfaced in Fairfax County of schools withholding National Merit Scholarship awards from students. The thinking behind the withholding was to give students of all racial, socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds an even footing in the educational arena.

However, the strategy has garnered criticism, in part because it could penalize high-achieving students. In some instances, students who have not received notification of National Merit Scholarship awards in the Virginia instance reportedly have lost out on opportunities for scholarships.

In light of the recent reports, Pierce said, “I think it behooves us to revisit and give us an update about our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program.”

“Who knows, in the name of equity, where else we are seeing school districts taking positions to make sure that all students are being treated fairly and equitably,” Pierce said.

“This national issue is out there. I think it’s important we talk about it locally, so we can ensure people, if it comes up, that we are not engaged in those kinds of issues,” he said.

Within the landscape of technical colleges, Pierce asked several open-ended questions, which likely will be explored further when the report is given. For instance, he said he would like to know if grade inflation — particularly for specific demographic groups — is taking place.

Pierce received support from his colleagues on the District Board to engage in the deep dive into DEI. He and other officials openly expressed support for the concept, in general.

“I’d like to generate some discussion, but I think it’s important we revisit the whole DEI issue of equity, and the implications of what it is and what are expectations are for our students,” Pierce said.

Pierce said one of his reasons behind discussing the issue is to be prepared if and when parents and students raise questions, particularly as the issue remains at the national forefront.

“It’s going on, and I think it’s going to continue to grow,” Pierce said of practices such as the one in Virginia. “I think we need to be proactive as a technical college and be prepared.”

Ritu Raju, Gateway’s newly installed president and CEO, said she was amenable to help undertake the review.

“I think we appreciate this opportunity to frame this discussion in terms of how we can offer academic rigor here at Gateway,” Raju said. “We’ll certainly bring forward more information.”

