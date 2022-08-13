 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway Technical College plans workshop that will be abuzz about bees

Gateway Technical College will host The Buzz on Bees, a workshop focused on beekeeping and the importance of honeybees in pollination, 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at its Center for Sustainable Living on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Beekeeping expert Stephanie Slater will talk about honeybees, beekeeping and how everyone can help support the honeybee population in our everyday lives.

The event is free and open to the public.

Please RSVP to center manager Kallie Johnson at johnsonka@gtc.edu or phone 262-564-2196.

