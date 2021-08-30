 Skip to main content
Gateway Technical College Police Academy responds to Blake incident with new training
Gateway Technical College Police Academy responds to Blake incident with new training

When Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back and side by a Kenosha police officer a year ago some people questioned what type of training police and deputies undergo.

Gateway Technical College Police Academy Director Richard Stein said some of the negative comments people made were upsetting. He saw it as an opportunity to both educate the public about law enforcement training and bolster some of the concepts being taught.

“At the time it was disheartening, because we are doing so much already,” Stein, who retired from the Milwaukee Police Department in 2018, said. “De-escalation is something we focus heavily on. Officer override (which results in a back-up officer stepping in to take over in an escalating situation) is something we focus heavily on.”

He said he understands why people had questions.

“One of the aspects of utilizing use of force is that it looks terrible,” Stein said. “There’s no getting around that. But, it’s important to look at the totality of the circumstance, not just the last five seconds, to look at everything that went into the decision-making process.”

The shooting, which led to a period of civil unrest, as well as other incidents throughout the nation, also brought racial issues to the surface. As a result, Stein felt it was important to address the issue in the classroom in an impactful way.

In response, implicit-bias awareness training, community outreach and the purchase of new simulation equipment to help officers develop de-escalation skills are among the initiatives Stein said were introduced at the academy over the last year.

Fair and Impartial Policing program

Stein said the new Fair and Impartial Policing training complements the curriculum mandated by the state Department of Justice. It is a nationwide Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.

“It isn’t just another cultural competency or diversity training program,” Stein said. “The main focus is on identifying implicit bias and how to develop mechanisms to avoid this unconscious behavior. It delves into the science of show your brain work and how, when you brain is lacking information, it fills in the blanks based on previous experiences.”

GTC began offering it to law enforcement agencies across Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in December 2020 and subsidized participation. For every officer a department would pay to take part in the (FIP) Train the Trainer course, GTC would cover the cost of another officer.

“A lot of the agencies took us up on it,” Stein said, adding both the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department sent officers through the program who are now training others within their respective departments.

Stein said GTC also made sure all academy instructor took part in the training.

“What we have done now is we have woven in the Fair and Partial Policing teaching concepts into the academy,” Stein said. “Every instructor, when they give a particular course, needs to ensure that part of their lesson plan incorporates some FIP concepts.”

Command and Community Training

GTC also offered FIP Command and Community training – a joint, 1.5-day session for command-level personnel and community stakeholders.

Police chiefs from many departments in the tri-county area attended the training. Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, who was called upon by state attorney General Josh Kaul to conduct an independent evaluation of the use of force in the Blake incident, was the guest speaker.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey discusses the contract for curriculum with Fair & Impartial Policing, LLC, to train three Kenosha police officers who will become responsible for training the Kenosha Police Department's 200 officers.  The nationally known curriculum employs the "science of bias" enabling officers to recognize both explicit and implicit biases and teaching skills to reduce such biases to work effectively on the job and help strengthen their relationships with diverse communities. (Video shot Dec. 3, 2020)

Wray has been involved in police reform at the national level having served as head of Police Practices and Accountability as a presidential appointee in the Obama Administration. He is considered an expert in use of force decisions by law enforcement.

Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Beth attended a Command and Community session in late July.

“Listening to the community members, I gained an understanding of their impression of law enforcement,” Beth said. “It was a little bit of an eye-opening experience for me to learn how some people view us.”

Beth said the group was shown a video of two police officers walking a minority youth who looked beat up back to his house, each officer holding one of the child’s arms. All the way neighbors were yelling terrible things at the officers. The mother who answered the door also got confrontational and accusatory.

Eventually, the young person informed his parents he had fallen off his bike and the officers were helping him.

Beth said he was surprised to hear some in the audience scoff at the idea and doubt this would be a likely scenario. However, it led to a positive dialog between the police chiefs and the community members.

Stein said the Command and Community training was a first step in helping “bridge the gap between the community and our law enforcement.”

GTC is exploring more ways to reach out the community.

“There is so much training we do that the public doesn’t know we do,” Stein said. “We need to communicate we are doing this type of training and working on this. We want the public to know we’re working very hard to produce the best trained officers we can.”

New simulator

Also since the last August, GTC has purchased a new 300-degree Virtra simulator to help with de-escalation training, among other skills.

“I think it’s something that has always been on our wish list,” Stein said. “But, given what happened I think there was a little more impetus to get this done.”

The officer is nearly completely surrounded by an interactive video screen that is synced with the officer’s full belt of tools. Each tool has a laser sensor that interacts with the screen.

Stein said the new simulator is unique in that if an officer uses proper dialog and actions early on, the officer is rewarded with a different “decision tree” as the simulation continues.

“It isn’t just shoot or don’t shoot,” Stein said. “This is far beyond that. It helps officers learn how to present and position themselves to the best advantage of everyone involved in the situation.”

The simulator has been ordered. A building to house the simulator is being constructed next to the three-bedroom simulation home, allowing for cadets to move between virtual and hands-on training exercises.

Stein said the simulator is expected to arrive later this fall.