Gateway Technical College Police Academy responds to Blake incident with new training

When Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back and side by a Kenosha police officer a year ago some people questioned what type of training police and deputies undergo.

Gateway Technical College Police Academy Director Richard Stein said some of the negative comments people made were upsetting. He saw it as an opportunity to both educate the public about law enforcement training and bolster some of the concepts being taught.

“At the time it was disheartening, because we are doing so much already,” Stein, who retired from the Milwaukee Police Department in 2018, said. “De-escalation is something we focus heavily on. Officer override (which results in a back-up officer stepping in to take over in an escalating situation) is something we focus heavily on.”

He said he understands why people had questions.

“One of the aspects of utilizing use of force is that it looks terrible,” Stein said. “There’s no getting around that. But, it’s important to look at the totality of the circumstance, not just the last five seconds, to look at everything that went into the decision-making process.”