Gateway Technical College receives third Metallica All Within My Hands foundation scholarship to be used for advanced manufacturing

Gateway Technical College has been named as a recipient of a third Metallica All Within My Hands foundation scholarship and will focus this program on training in the very in-demand career field of advanced manufacturing.

Students in the 14-week program will train 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and the scholarships will pay for tuition, books and fees. Students will be able to take the training completely free of charge.

Funded by Metallica All Within My Hands and led by the American Association of Community Colleges, the scholarship was designed to directly support students while also elevating the importance of career and technical education. This year, Gateway is one of 23 chosen out of a competitive field of community colleges from across the country to receive $25,000 to transform the future of students in the community.

“The foundation and the band pay attention and follow these programs and students, and there is no doubt that lives have been changed,” said Edward Frank, executive director of Metallica All Within My Hands.