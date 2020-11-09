Gateway Technical College recognized for how it resumed instruction during pandemic

The U.S. Department of Education has selected Gateway Technical College as a school with one of the best examples of how to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college’s Red Hawk Return master plan established protocols, set standards and directed students, educators and administration staff on how they would operate when the 2020-21 academic year got underway. It encompassed all aspects of its college operations on and off campus.

The DOE has created a video highlighting GTC’s plan to show colleges across the country.

“We picked Gateway Technical College because in our research we found their hybrid model of in-person and online learning was successful allowing students to get the hands-on, career and technical education needed to pursue their career, “ said Jeremiah Poff, a spokesman for the Department of Education.

Ho noted that GTC has more than 70 associate degree and technical diploma programs and more than 21,000 students in three counties: Kenosha, Racine and Walworth.