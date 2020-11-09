Gateway Technical College recognized for how it resumed instruction during pandemic

The U.S. Department of Education has selected Gateway Technical College as a school with one of the best examples of how to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college’s Red Hawk Return master plan established protocols, set standards and directed students, educators and administration staff on how they would operate when the 2020-21 academic year got underway. It encompassed all aspects of its college operations on and off campus.
The DOE has created a video highlighting GTC’s plan to show colleges across the country.
“We picked Gateway Technical College because in our research we found their hybrid model of in-person and online learning was successful allowing students to get the hands-on, career and technical education needed to pursue their career, “ said Jeremiah Poff, a spokesman for the Department of Education.
Ho noted that GTC has more than 70 associate degree and technical diploma programs and more than 21,000 students in three counties: Kenosha, Racine and Walworth.
Red Hawk, named for the school’s mascot, is a five-phase plan that was developed through a partnership between educators, administrators, students, alumni and members of the college’s Board of Trustees. It included student feedback to get their perspective on how they were being impacted by the pandemic.
A large percentage of GTC’s student body are adult learners, some of whom have children at home.
GTC needed to develop the plan quickly to accommodate a large student body, credit and non-credit programs and facilities in three counties. As the plan was formulated, no one knew how long the pandemic would last, nor did college officials know the severity of it earlier this year.
Zina Haywood, Gateway’s executive vice president and provost, said that early on Gateway canceled instruction for three days. “We extended spring class by three weeks” to work out a pandemic implementation plan, which went into effect April 27.
Administered by Stephanie Sklba, vice president of community and government relations, the plan set target dates, categorized conditions and facility use. “We wanted to develop a plan that reflected Gateway’s preparedness,” she said.
Virtual classes, social distancing, altered sessions and work-from-home orders were all in the plan.
A video blueprint
In the DOE video, Sklba explains how each phase was implemented. The explanation serves as a guidebook for other college administrators to follow. She detailed how masks, social distancing, Plexiglas and how limiting access to entrances would work. The video features pictures of study areas, service areas, classrooms and nursing department simulation areas.
It also features a faculty panel consisting of Susan Willing, Amy Hankins and Ben McFarland. Willing explains how the nursing classes have been adapted to meet COVID guidelines. Hankins, a communications instructor, talks about virtual classes and McFarland talks about the challenges of teaching welding classes during the pandemic.
The student panel includes: Megan Bahr, a communications student who also is a district ambassador to the Gateway board; JJ Vega, a nursing student; and Freddy Krablean, a welding student.
Willing said the challenge was to get the nursing program implemented quickly. “We had to turn on a dime. From a Friday to Thursday, we turned it around.”
Hankins said she initially found it challenging to connect with students online through Zoom.
Teaching welding was also a challenge. McFarland said teaching welding virtually was hard to do, but he used a blended platform that included some hands-on learning and online exams.
Students who initially were not used to learning technology online adapted. They used virtual reality and now view it as a competition.
Bahr encourages students across the country to come back to school.
“Take every opportunity you can,” she says in the video, encouraging students to push through despite the challenges.
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
