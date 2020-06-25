Gateway Technical College releases plans for the fall 2020 semester

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gateway Technical College will be open for students this fall and has set up plans to provide a safe and healthy way to gain an education, although in a somewhat different format than in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall semester begins Aug. 31 and those interested can enroll now.

The college plans to fully reopen campuses to students for fall semester. Some classes will be offered in a traditional on-campus format, some will be delivered 100 percent online and others will be offered in a “blended” format of on-campus and online learning.

“It might not always be the traditional face-to-face learning students may be used to, but we are considering their safety,” said Zina Haywood, Gateway Technical College executive vice president and provost. “They don’t have to leave their home or come inside a building if they feel unsafe — but the option is also available for those who would prefer to come on campus, if even for a portion of their coursework.

“Through all of this, we want to make sure students receive the instruction they need to be successful in their program and career,” she said.