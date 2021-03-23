Gateway Technical College seeking authority to add associate degrees in arts, science

A pair of university-tailored associate degree programs could come to Gateway Technical College in the years ahead as officials seek opportunities to strengthen enrollment figures and meet local demand.
The Gateway District Board on Thursday gave college administrators the go-ahead to continue on a lengthy process of seeking state-level authority to offer two new degrees designed to easily transfer to a four-year college, particularly within the University of Wisconsin System.
If approved, the associate of science degree would contain many of the general education courses a student would take as freshmen and sophomores at a university. It would emphasize the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, fields.
The separate associate of arts degree would be tailored in much the same way, but emphasize different areas of study, including the humanities and social sciences.
Current state statute limits associate of science and arts degrees to a few technical colleges — most notably those in Milwaukee and Madison — and legislation has been on the table to make such degrees available to all Wisconsin systems.
Gateway President/CEO Bryan Albrecht said there have been efforts locally to make the degree programs available. The desire, he said, is to roll out the programs sooner, rather than later.
“At Gateway, we didn’t want to wait for the legislation to drive that decision, so we’ve been working for two years, at least, on establishing our own structure to a request to the state board and, ultimately, to the regents,” Albrecht said.
An affordable option
While technical colleges oftentimes are synonymous with occupation-specific associate degrees, Albrecht and other Gateway administrators said two-year technical colleges serve other functions for students looking to save on tuition costs and take courses that will easily transfer to a four-year university.
“We are losing students to Milwaukee who want to do college parallel programs,” said Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for academic and campus affairs.
Haywood said the offerings would be especially beneficial to the region since The University of Wisconsin system has not offered a two-year transfer campus within Gateway’s footprint.
“This is another opportunity for our students,” Haywood said. “It does not take away from the occupational degrees that we will continue to offer. It’s an additional degree path for our students that are interested in the four-year degrees.”
John Thibodeau, assistant provost and vice president, said he and other Gateway administrators plan to provide a justification to state-level authorities on a need for the associate degree programs at the three campuses
“We’re showing data to the state that there is demand for the program,” Thibodeau said. “We want to give students as many quality pathways to a bachelor’s degree as possible.”
R. Scott Pierce, chair of the Gateway District Board, heartily endorsed the proposal at Thursday’s meeting.
“I think this is very significant, when you think of those students who are still questioning, and not sure what they’re going to major in,” Pierce said. “Think of the savings we can realize for these students.”
With the local approval in place, Gateway officials plan to take their request to a state board and, ultimately, a board of regents for approvals.
“We have a lengthy road for approval,” Thibodeau said. “We are just taking first steps now.”