Gateway Technical College seeking authority to add associate degrees in arts, science

“At Gateway, we didn’t want to wait for the legislation to drive that decision, so we’ve been working for two years, at least, on establishing our own structure to a request to the state board and, ultimately, to the regents,” Albrecht said.

An affordable option

While technical colleges oftentimes are synonymous with occupation-specific associate degrees, Albrecht and other Gateway administrators said two-year technical colleges serve other functions for students looking to save on tuition costs and take courses that will easily transfer to a four-year university.

“We are losing students to Milwaukee who want to do college parallel programs,” said Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for academic and campus affairs.

Haywood said the offerings would be especially beneficial to the region since The University of Wisconsin system has not offered a two-year transfer campus within Gateway’s footprint.

“This is another opportunity for our students,” Haywood said. “It does not take away from the occupational degrees that we will continue to offer. It’s an additional degree path for our students that are interested in the four-year degrees.”