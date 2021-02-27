Gateway Technical College seeking nominations for annual distinguished alumni award

The Gateway Technical College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.
The annual award is presented to Gateway Technical College graduates who have achieved an exemplary level of excellence in their field, made significant contributions to that field and exhibited outstanding leadership, character and service.
Nominations are accepted throughout the year, but the priority deadline is March 15. Nominations received by that date will be considered for the 2021 award. This year’s honoree will be recognized at a special ceremony this spring.
Gateway has a long history of successful alumni. Those who know of an outstanding graduate of the college are urged to nominate them for the honor.
Completed 2021 forms and any letters of support are due by March 15. A nomination form can be found on Gateway’s website at
gtc.edu/nominations.
For more information, contact Ashleigh Henrichs at
henrichsa@gtc.edu or 262-564-2644.
GATEWAY NURSE PINNING
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Pins were given to graduates of the nursing program during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Nursing graduates received pins, scrolls and flowers during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks into the camera during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Sarah Ertl, a nursing graduate, speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Alyssa Bock is pinned by her mother and Dean of the School of Nursing, Vicki Hulback, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Sarah Ertl has her pin placed by her parents during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Vicki Hulback, Dean of the School of Nursing, watches as a graduate steps up to receive a pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A graduate picks up flowers and a scroll during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Erin Miller receives her pin from her daughter, Jocelyn, 10, as her son, Kaleb, looks on during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Sam Sacket receives his pin from his girlfriend, Rochellie Fagan during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
A graduate receives her pin during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Lisa Griffith receives her pin from her husband, Chet, during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Nursing instructors clap and cheer for graduates as they receive their pins during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Dean of the School of Nursing Vicki Hulback speaks during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Nursing graduate Natalie Nebel, right, gets help lighting her candle from instructor Paula Antlfinger during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
New nurses recite the Nursing Pledge during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
during the Nurse Pinning Ceremony at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 22, 2020.
