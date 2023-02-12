Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of dig.IT will hold a public computer repair clinic Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18.

Computer and device check-in will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday in Room 109 – the Michigan Room – of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St. Those interested should use the northeast entrance to the building, located near the skate park.

Pickup will also be in the Michigan Room, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Customers will receive a text or call when their device is ready. Additional drop-offs will also be accepted on Saturday, but they will be returned at a future date.

Computers and devices will be accepted for repair on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

Students can assist with the following:

Update PC operating systems;

Check for viruses;

Diagnose internet access issues;

Optimize computer function;

Perform Windows upgrades if computer hardware is compatible.

The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer or device worked on. Money raised helps to pay for students to compete in state and national information technology events.

Similar to repair clinics which have helped members of the community in the past, the event allows students to give back to the community while honing the skills they will use once they enter their career.

