Gateway Technical College students team with Bartolotta Restaurants' chefs to benefit Mahone Fund

Gateway Technical College students teamed up with chefs from Bartolotta Restaurants Wednesday evening to put together a delicious benefit for the Kenosha-based Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund.

“Gateway Technical College Culinary Arts Presents an Evening with The Bartolotta Restaurants: A Benefit for the Mahone Fund” was held in the Gateway Breakwater Dining Room, located in the college’s Lake Building, 1001 South Main St., Racine.

Guests were treated to a cooking demonstration by Milwaukee-based Ristorante Bartolotta’s Corporate Executive Chef Aaron Bickham and Gateway students, then served a three course meal.

Bartolotta chefs cooked alongside students from the Gateway Culinary Arts Program. The students did everything from prepping, cooking, serving and cleaning. The aim was to show them the many different aspects of culinary work. The demonstration and meal were presented to a sold out audience.

Proceeds from the event support the Fund’s Career Exploration Organization (CEO) mentoring program which aides low-to-moderate income youth in their pursuit of higher education by supporting college prep, career planning and community service engagement activities. Participants in this program create a pipeline for the Mahone Fund Scholarship program.

Positive reactions to the event abounded.

“I’m so glad we could create a high end culinary experience that exposes our students to the nuances of cooking. It’s is the best way for our Career Exploration Organization mentoring program to prepare them for the future careers,” said Tim Mahone following the event. “Raising Funds to support their career development is why we created this partnership with Bartolotta Restaurants and the Gateway Technical College Culinary Arts program. What a great night.”

“The Mahone Fund and Gateway Technical College has done it again. Their collaboration with the Bartolotta Restaurants brought together a diverse crowd from Racine and Kenosha with a most delicious meal, said attendees Julia Nowicki and Tim Sanborn. “We look forward to the next Mahone Fund culinary event to demonstrate and highlight the aspirations of our young people.”

“It was a great experience. Culinary students had a chance to work with top chefs, the food was excellent, and all this was for a good cause,” said Pam Drummond.

“Connecting the Mahone Foundation’s effort to provide opportunity to students in our community through Gateway and the Bartolotta Restaurant group with a small intimate dinner was amazing,” said Anthony Kennedy. “Coming together to learn cooking techniques from a James Beard awarded chef, enjoying wonderful food and helping provide future opportunities for students was a transcendent experience.”

“Anytime I can support great community work along with experiencing delicious food, I’m in,” said Crystal J. Miller. “Last night was a great collaboration between Gateway Technical College’s Culinary department and The Bartolotta Restaurant team benefiting the Mahone Fund. It was a delicious dinner with great conversation and the opportunity to be with people with aligned goals of doing everything we can to make our community a great place to live, work and helping people’s dreams come true – a winning combination!”

Roberta Puntillo added it was an “amazing and delightful experience — from the chef demonstrations to the perfectly prepared crème brûlée. The Mahone Fund did a fabulous job of showcasing local talent and bringing people together for a great cause. Students and guests will savor this memory for a long time to come.”

Bickham said the menu was designed to follow the Gateway Culinary Arts curriculum, challenging the students to use knife, cooking, and baking skills. After the dinner was served, the students and their families were given the opportunity to discuss what they learned and ask questions of the professional chefs.

“The Mahone Fund has a long history with the Bartolotta family. Both organizations partnered on a healthier lifestyles luncheon in Milwaukee to create awareness around hypertension in the AA community,” Mahone said. Bartolotta also provided the food for this past summer’s HarborPark Jazz and Blues Festival.

Joining Bickham Wednesday night were also Bartolotta Restaurants Executive Chefs Matt Baier of Downtown Kitchen and Michael Genre of Harbor House.

Founded in 1999, the Mahone Fund celebrates and perpetuates the legacy of the late Kenosha social justice leaders Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone. The nonprofit fund’s mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while also supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color. The fund is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

More details are available at https://www.mahonefund.org.