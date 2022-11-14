Gateway Technical College to hold annual free haircut in event to support student veterans club

Gateway Technical College’s Barber Technologist and Cosmetology programs’ annual Veterans Cut-A-Thon event is back again at all three of its program sites.

The event, which has been held since 2016, will again include free haircuts at all three locations for men, women and kids.

Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event, which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club. The Cut-A-Thon runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the following sites:

The Barbering Studio 3535 30th Ave., across the street from Gateway’s Kenosha Campus. 262-564-2210

The View on 5 Salon & Spa Room 501, Technical Building on Gateway’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St. 262-564-2215

The Cut: Powered by Andis 425 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 262-564-2890

Walk-ins and appointments are available at all sites.

While haircuts are free, donations to the club are greatly appreciated.

All proceeds will be used by the club to hold events, pay to participate in non-Gateway veteran events and activities and serve the needs of the college’s veteran community.