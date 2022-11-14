Gateway Technical College to hold annual free haircut in event to support student veterans club

Gateway Technical College’s Barber Technologist and Cosmetology programs’ annual Veterans Cut-A-Thon event is back again at all three of its program sites.
The event, which has been held since 2016, will again include free haircuts at all three locations for men, women and kids.
Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event, which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club. The Cut-A-Thon runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the following sites:
The Barbering Studio 3535 30th Ave., across the street from Gateway’s Kenosha Campus. 262-564-2210
The View on 5 Salon & Spa Room 501, Technical Building on Gateway’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St. 262-564-2215
The Cut: Powered by Andis 425 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 262-564-2890