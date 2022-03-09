Gateway Technical College to hold mock disaster training drill on Kenosha campus on Saturday

Gateway Technical College will hold a simulated disaster training event Saturday at the Inspire Center and nearby parking lot on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Students will take part in a pre-briefing from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., with the simulated disaster to take place 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The staged simulation — with people playing roles as patients — will be an accident in the parking lot of the Inspire Center. Students will be simulating triage care, practicing how they would communicate with other emergency service personnel and making sure patient safety remains a priority through the transfer of care. The “patients” will then be transferred into the Inspire Center for “hospital” care.

An ambulance and a Flight For Life helicopter will be on hand to make the event more realistic.

The inter-professional simulation day, branded as Red Hawk Rescue, brings together students from different programs to use the skills they’ve gained in their coursework in a simulated emergency situation.

This year’s students come from the Nursing, Physical Therapy Assistant and EMS/Paramedic programs.

