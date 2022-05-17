Gateway Technical College to hold new junior ems/fire summer camp

Want to know what it’s like to be a firefighter? Or an EMT?

Or, at least, be able to be able to see and use the tools of their trade, including axes, hoses and extrication equipment?

Gateway Technical College’s newest summer camp offering, the Red Hawk Junior Fire/EMS Camp, will provide students in grades 9 to 12 the opportunity to receive hands-on training and experience what firefighters and EMTs do every day.

The three-day camp will provide a number of experiences, including being able to simulate a rescue attempt using mannequins, wear actual turnout gear, learn about a fire engine and ambulance, see how to use a fire extinguisher and use forcible entry tools which include axes, pry bars and the Jaws of Life.

“It’s a great camp for someone who would want to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter or an EMT, but in a safe learning environment,” said Gateway Fire Science instructor James Mollet.

“It will be fun with a lot of hands-on experiences, but this also is an event where those who are considering entering fire service or EMS can get a glimpse into the career. We do have a fire/EMS high school academy for students who are interested in taking some coursework to start them on the path to this career, too.”

Students will interact with a Department of Transportation rollover simulator and will go through a CPR certification course, among other activities. Gateway’s format is shorter than similar camps in the state – the three-day schedule allows more flexibility for students to be able to take the June 20-June 22 camp.

Gateway also offers 12 more summer camps for students from sixth grade through high school. Just a few include:

Nitro-X camp , where students will build, test drive and race nitromethane-powered remote controlled vehicles.

, where students will build, test drive and race nitromethane-powered remote controlled vehicles. Fab Lab Maker camp , where students will learn about the latest 3D design programs and tools and create and make their own projects.

, where students will learn about the latest 3D design programs and tools and create and make their own projects. Two hairstyling camps are also available for students to try their hand at OR will teach students about braiding, curling, flat ironing techniques and an updo.

Registration for all camps is currently open. For a full listing and to register for any camp, please go to: www.gtc.edu/summer-camps

