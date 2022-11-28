Gateway Technical College to host 14th annual holiday gifting and art fair on Saturday in Kenosha

More than 120 vendors will feature arts, crafts and specialty products ideal for holiday shoppers at Gateway Technical College’s annual holiday gifting and art fair fundraiser 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the college’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

The show features an array of items, including original arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, holiday décor, home and yard art. Home-based vendors will also be on hand and food will be available for purchase.

The fair will fill the majority of the main academic complex, including the student commons, the Technical Building, Science Building, and Academic Building corridors as well as the nearby Pike Creek Horticulture Center. The buildings are located on the southeastern end of the campus, right off 30th Avenue.

The event is sponsored as a fundraiser for the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s student emergency fund.

Santa’s Diner, in the Pike Creek Horticulture Center, just a few steps west of the Technical Building entrance, will offer burgers, brats, waffles, pancakes, tacos and sweet treats 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center also provides an opportunity for children to visit with Santa and have free photos taken with him from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also at the center, Gateway’s Horticulture students will have their poinsettia and wreath sale, and the Gateway Green Thumbs will offer age-appropriate activities for children and families, including:

Making a snowman or reindeer ornament.

Creating a pine cone Christmas tree tabletop decoration.

Crafting birdseed feeders made from pine cones, suet and birdseed mix.

Gateway’s partner in this year’s fundraiser for student emergency funds is the Gateway chapter of Wisconsin Women in Higher Education Leadership.