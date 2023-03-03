Gateway Technical College will hold its annual simulated disaster training event on Saturday, March 11, at the Inspire Center and nearby parking lot on its Kenosha campus, 352030th Ave.

Students will take part in a pre-briefing from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with the simulated disaster happening 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The interprofessional simulation day, branded as Red Hawk Rescue, brings together students from four programs to use the skills they’ve gained in their coursework in a simulated emergency situation: Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Surgical Technology and EMS/Paramedic programs.

The simulated crisis scenario – with Gateway students playing roles as patients – will be of a simulated blast from a gas pipe leaking into the Inspire Center. Students will triage care, practice how they would communicate with other emergency service personnel and make sure patient safety remains a priority through the transfer of care.