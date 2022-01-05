Gateway Technical College to stream annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 17

Gateway Technical College has announced it is planning to hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17.
The event is scheduled to be livestreamed online at www.gtc.edu/MLK. There will be no in-person attendance for this year’s event.
This marks the 28th year the college will host the event to remember Dr. King’s legacy and honor community members who keep his spirit alive by giving back. An increase in COVID-19 numbers have prompted college officials to decide to make the event online only. This year’s Humanitarians and event participants will be the only ones onsite at the event.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nonviolence or Nonexistence.” The keynote presentation will feature a panel discussion on nonviolence in Gateway communities moderated by Adelene Greene, leader, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. It will feature panelists Gregory Bennett Jr., CEO, Peace in the Streets Kenosha; Patrick Kennelly, director, Marquette University Center for Peacemaking; Katherine Marks, City of Kenosha community outreach coordinator; and Richard Stein, director, Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.
The civil rights struggles in the United States and the end of colonialism in Africa came at the same time and naturally the movements dovetailed.
In 1957, the Kings went to Ghana in West Africa to attend its independence ceremony from Britain, according to the King Encyclopedia at Stanford University. In the capital of Accra, he met then-Vice President Richard Nixon, among others.
His first overseas trip, Ghana a profound effect on King. Upon his return to the United States, he said, "Ghana has something to say to us. It says to us first, that the oppressor never voluntarily gives freedom to the oppressed. You have to work for it."
Before the pandemic, Ghana was emerging as a prime tourist destination not just in West Africa but the entire continent. It is open to US visitors. While many people come for the beaches, wildlife and food, it also holds important historical sites.
That includes Cape Coast Castle, which was a hub of the transatlantic slave trade. A visit there is a somber reminder of centuries of oppression and its ramifications during MLK's time up to today. Victoria Road, Cape Coast, Ghana, +233 024 587 3117
If you're simply not able to make it to any of these places in person this year, trace the journeys of King online at Stanford University's extensive King Institute. It's a deep dive into his life, yet easy to navigate.