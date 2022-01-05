Gateway Technical College to stream annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 17

Gateway Technical College has announced it is planning to hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 17.

The event is scheduled to be livestreamed online at www.gtc.edu/MLK. There will be no in-person attendance for this year’s event.

This marks the 28th year the college will host the event to remember Dr. King’s legacy and honor community members who keep his spirit alive by giving back. An increase in COVID-19 numbers have prompted college officials to decide to make the event online only. This year’s Humanitarians and event participants will be the only ones onsite at the event.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nonviolence or Nonexistence.” The keynote presentation will feature a panel discussion on nonviolence in Gateway communities moderated by Adelene Greene, leader, Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism. It will feature panelists Gregory Bennett Jr., CEO, Peace in the Streets Kenosha; Patrick Kennelly, director, Marquette University Center for Peacemaking; Katherine Marks, City of Kenosha community outreach coordinator; and Richard Stein, director, Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.

