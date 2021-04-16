Gateway Technical College's EcoFest and Earth Day event set for Saturday; virtual and live activities

Gateway Technical College is scheduled to celebrate Earth Day and hold its annual EcoFest in-person and online on Saturday at the Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn campuses.

Plans are for the event to feature informative and hands-on activities for people of all ages.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival will have a new look and format to it, Gateway officials said.

Each campus is scheduled to hold drive-through activities from 9 to 11 a.m. Attendees must remain in their vehicles to receive free giveaway and activity items and to drop off electronics to be recycled.

An expo and presentation is scheduled to be held online from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are so excited to be able to offer our popular environmental events in a socially distant and safe way this year,” said Abbie Ford, Gateway manager of community relations and communications. “We know the communities in our tri-county area look forward to connecting with local organizations and learning tips for eco-friendly living at EcoFest and Earth Day.”