Gateway Technical College's "Fab Lab" to mark decade providing innovation

Gateway Technical College will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Fab Lab, located in its SC Johnson integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, with a Halloween-themed open house.
The free, family-friendly open house, to be held 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, will feature a pumpkin decorating contest, tours, other fun activities in the lab and snacks. There will be a limited number of pumpkins available at the event, or attendees can bring their own to decorate.
Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht, who helped to make the college’s Fab Lab a reality, is expected to speak at the event.
The Fab Lab is an epicenter of design and build projects at the college for students and the public. Hundreds of Gateway students as well as others from area K-12 schools have used the lab to build items in the center’s many 3D printers.
The center’s motto is, “If you can dream it, you can build it.”
For more information on the lab, visit
gtc.edu/fablab.
In photos and video: Gateway Technical College opens its renovated Health Center in the Lincoln Building
A statue of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln is pictured in front of the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine. The building received renovations on nearly 18,000 square feet of space and added about 4,000 square feet to the building that was erected in 1963. The project cost just over $7 million.
RYAN PATTERSON
Roshonda Frazier, Gateway Technical College nursing instructor, center, checks the blood pressure of Maria Dorantes, left, while nursing student Carlos Aviles looks on during a class Thursday. Aviles and his classmates will spend the next four semesters at the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine.
RYAN PATTERSON
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.