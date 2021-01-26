Gateway Technical reduces pandemic impact on enrollment with surge for spring semester

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several specific Gateway programs have benefited from the influx of new students within the past month, Riley said. Among them: Engineering, general studies, information technology and manufacturing.

R. Scott Pierce, chairman of the District Board, said he would prefer administrators and other faculty continue efforts to reach out to students who might have an aversion to virtual instruction and all of the accompanying online tools.

“This isn’t going to go away,” Pierce said of the digitization surrounding instruction, which is expected to be a part of Gateway’s class format, post-pandemic. “I can only see this growing.”

From the onset of COVID-19 and the accompanying shutdowns, Riley said Gateway has put in place a support team to assist students in need of assistance with technology. But she conceded the college could further step up its efforts.

“It probably is something we can put a little more structure around and make more individualized,” Riley said.

Remodel plans at Kenosha campus

The District Board also approved a pair of remodeling projects on Gateway’s Kenosha campus on 30th Avenue.