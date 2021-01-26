Gateway Technical reduces pandemic impact on enrollment with surge for spring semester

While Gateway Technical College’s student enrollment is down overall from last year, the figure has closed up a bit as the spring semester began, college administrators report.
At the end of December, static enrollment data hinted at a potential 14 percent decrease for the spring semester, based on the collective data that was available at campuses in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
“But we have made some progress,” Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for academic and campus affairs, said at Gateway’s monthly District Board meeting Thursday.
At the end of last week, the decline narrowed to 6 percent, officials reported.
As with most higher education facilities across the country, Gateway officials had been bracing for enrollment declines throughout the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19 related disruptions.
But in the past month, Gateway staffers have been working vigorously to increase enrollment through a variety of recruitment efforts, most done virtually. At Thursday’s meeting, administrators reported 875 additional students across the college’s tri-county footprint had been registered.
“We’ve been laser-focused on supporting our students and giving them the ability to be able to continue their education this spring,” said Stacy Riley, vice president of student services and enrollment management. “It’s taken a lot of effort.”
Several specific Gateway programs have benefited from the influx of new students within the past month, Riley said. Among them: Engineering, general studies, information technology and manufacturing.
R. Scott Pierce, chairman of the District Board, said he would prefer administrators and other faculty continue efforts to reach out to students who might have an aversion to virtual instruction and all of the accompanying online tools.
“This isn’t going to go away,” Pierce said of the digitization surrounding instruction, which is expected to be a part of Gateway’s class format, post-pandemic. “I can only see this growing.”
From the onset of COVID-19 and the accompanying shutdowns, Riley said Gateway has put in place a support team to assist students in need of assistance with technology. But she conceded the college could further step up its efforts.
“It probably is something we can put a little more structure around and make more individualized,” Riley said.
Remodel plans at Kenosha campus
The District Board also approved a pair of remodeling projects on Gateway’s Kenosha campus on 30th Avenue.
A number of spruce-ups are planned at the horticulture facility, including a conversion of 1,772 square feet into classroom space and improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project carries an estimated price tag of $300,000.
Also on the docket in the coming months is a planned remodel of 2,331 square feet of space within the Kenosha campus’ academic building. The work is expected to cost $425,000.