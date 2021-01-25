 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gateway to close its campuses, in-person classes at 5 p.m. Monday due to winter storm
View Comments
alert top story

Gateway to close its campuses, in-person classes at 5 p.m. Monday due to winter storm

{{featured_button_text}}
gateway logo new (300 dpi)

Due to inclement weather, all Gateway Technical College campuses and center facilities will close and no in-person classes will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

In-person classes may be moved to virtual instruction, if possible. Otherwise, instructors may cancel in-person class meetings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Online classes will be held as scheduled.

At this time all in-person classes will resume at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Students should continue to check their Gateway student email for updates from their instructors.

Gateway services for students will be available virtually. Connect with Student Services and Learning Success experts via chat, email, phone or Zoom at gtc.edu/virtual-services

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislators Want Vaccination Oversight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert