Gateway to hold birding workshop with Hoy Audubon Society member on Tuesday

Well-known area birding expert and Hoy Audubon Society member Rick Fare will deliver a presentation on the physiological and behavioral adaptations birds have developed to survive Wisconsin winters, as well as ways to better identify specific birds.
The program will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Gateway Technical College’s Center for Sustainable Living on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.
Fare will also provide tips on how to help these birds in winter by using different types of feeders and food.
The presentation is free, but seating is limited. A face covering must be worn at the workshop.
Those interested must RSVP with center program manager Kallie Johnson at
johnsonka@gtc.edu or 262-564-2196.
IN PHOTOS: Readers highlight their favorite state parks
Viking County Park
Jessica Killingbeck caught this image at Viking County Park during one of her hikes there amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
JESSICA KILLINGBECK
Indian Lake County Park
Jessica Killingbeck, of Mount Horeb, took this photo at Indian Lake County Park after challenging herself during the pandemic to hike all of the Dane County Parks with hiking trails.
JESSICA KILLINGBECK
Feeding chickadees at Harrington State Park
Renee Pierpont Hable of Madison took this photo of her husband Fred feeding a chickadee at Harrington Beach State Park. The couple visited every Wisconsin state park during the pandemic.
RENEE PIERPOINT HABLE
Willow River State Park
Corey Joy took this photo at Willow River in St. Croix County during his trek across the state to visit every Wisconsin state park.
COREY JOY
Fred and Renee Hable
Fred and Renee Hable, of Madison, shown here at Devil's Lake, had plans to take several out-of-state trips in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they made it their "mission" to visit every Wisconsin state park instead.
RENEE PIERPONT HABLE
Mill Bluff State Park
Jenna Byom took this photo on a recent hike at Mill Bluff State Park in west-central Wisconsin.
JENNA BYOM
Corey Joy at Roche-A-Cri State Park
Corey Joy, shown here at Roche-A-Cri State Park near Friendship, hiked all of Wisconsin's state parks during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was struck how vastly different the landscape was in every park he visited, he said.
COREY JOY
Whitefish Dunes State Park
Halora Kidder, of Sun Prairie, took this photo late last fall at Whitefish Dunes State Park, one of 48 state parks she and her young children hiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HALORA KIDDER
Jenna Byom and Tucker
Jenna Byom, of Madison, and her dog Tucker hiked and camped at 48 state parks during the pandemic. Byom even launched a side business from the experience, and now sells state park-inspired pillows, calendars and wall hangings at her website on
etsy.com.
JENNA BYOM
Halora Kidder on hike with her children
Halora Kidder, of Sun Prairie, left, and her children Bodhi, 6, and Jovia, 4, hiked every one of Wisconsin's open state parks during the pandemic, a feat shared by a handful of other individuals and families across the state. Here they are at Perrot State Park near Trempealeau.
HALORA KIDDER
