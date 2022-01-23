 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway to hold birding workshop with Hoy Audubon Society member on Tuesday

Well-known area birding expert and Hoy Audubon Society member Rick Fare will deliver a presentation on the physiological and behavioral adaptations birds have developed to survive Wisconsin winters, as well as ways to better identify specific birds.

The program will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Gateway Technical College’s Center for Sustainable Living on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Fare will also provide tips on how to help these birds in winter by using different types of feeders and food.

The presentation is free, but seating is limited. A face covering must be worn at the workshop.

Those interested must RSVP with center program manager Kallie Johnson at johnsonka@gtc.edu or 262-564-2196.

