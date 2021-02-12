Gateway to hold online information night for high school academies

Gateway Technical College is scheduled to hold an online information night event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday for those interested in attending one of the college’s high school academies for the 2021-22 academic year.

The academies are a way for high school students to earn college credits in key, in-demand career fields. Classes are held on Gateway sites and taught by Gateway instructors free of charge to the students.

The seven different academies to be held in 2021-22 are Computer Numeric Control, Criminal Justice, IT-Data Analytics, General Studies, Nursing, SMART Manufacturing and Welding.

For more information on high school academies and to access the link to join the virtual information night, go to gtc.edu/earn-credit. Students and parents can learn more about the academies and meet Gateway staff at the event.

Many academy students save $2,000 in college tuition costs and can apply those credits toward a degree at Gateway or other colleges.

During the 2019-20 academic year, 35 students from across Gateway’s three-county district earned a total of 567 credits in the academies, saving $113,403.71. Several students earned a Gateway diploma before graduating high school.