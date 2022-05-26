Gateway to hold public listening sessions in search for new college president

Gateway Technical College has announced plans for a series of public online listening sessions as part of the search for a new college president.

Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht, who has overseen the college during a time of major changes, announced Jan. 20 that he will retire this fall.

Gateway serves more than 21,000 students and offers more than 70 career programs at campuses and centers in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

As part of the search for Albrecht’s successor, the public listening sessions will be held today, Friday, June 7 and June 8.

The Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees and members of the presidential search consulting firm of Greenwood/Asher & Associates are interested in learning the views about the challenges and opportunities at the college as well as the characteristics they should seek in a new president.

Input gained at the listening sessions will be used to develop the position specifications document that is used by the consultants with prospective candidates, to design interview questions and to help consultants learn more about Gateway.

Meetings for the public will be held 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. today; 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 7; as well as 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on June 8. All sessions will be held via Zoom.

Those wishing to participate can find details on how to join a Zoom session and participate at www.gtc.edu/presidential-search.

Members of the public unable to attend a listening session may provide feedback online at www.gtc.edu/presidential-search.

Meetings will also be held with faculty, staff and students.

Albrech’ts pending retirement will cap a 38-year career in education, including the last 18 in southeast Wisconsin. Albrecht came to Gateway in 2003 and began in his current role in 2006.

He joined Gateway as associate vice president for advanced technology in 2003, when he led corporate partnerships and advanced technology strategies. In 2005, he was promoted to chief academic and operating officer, and the following year, he took over as president and CEO.

