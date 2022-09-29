Gateway to hold trunk-or-treat event in Kenosha Oct. 15

Gateway Technical College will hold its second annual trunk-or-treat, a free community event to provide a safe and fun way for children to have some Halloween fun and get some candy, too, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

The outdoor event features several different stations on the campus where children can play a game and trick-or-treat for candy or other fun items. A different Gateway program will be at each stop, providing a variety of fun activities for children to engage and treats to gather.

“The event is a chance for our Law Enforcement recruits to connect with our community members, and for the college as a whole to provide a safe and fun time for families to engage in,” said Richard Stein, Gateway director of Law Enforcement Training.

“It also gives us a chance to show what programs Gateway Technical College has to offer the Kenosha, Racine and Walworth communities.”

The event started out as a community service project for recruits in Gateway’s law enforcement academy at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for children in the community to safely trick-or-treat at an outdoor event.

The event expanded to include programs in the college’s School of Protective and Human Services and, this year, will include programs from across the college.

Adults and older children will have the opportunity to learn more about the college and the programs it offers, as well, through Student Services staff members who will be on site for the event.

For more information on the event: www.gtc.edu/trunk-or-treat

