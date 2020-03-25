Gateway to hold virtual commencement ceremonies

Gateway Technical College facilities will remain closed through April 23 to comply with the governor's "safer at home" order. The college will continue to operate remotely.

Gateway also will move its technical diploma, associate degree and Adult High School/Adult Basic Education/GED commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 to a virtual format.

It will develop virtual commencement ceremonies that it will post online to honor graduates, the college announced today.

Gateway is planning a celebratory reception for the Class of 2020 that will take place when it is once again safe to gather in large groups, the college said. Graduates will be provided further information on this at a later date.

Gateway courses will continue in an online format for the remainder of the spring semester. Courses that require hands-on lab experience will postpone labs until April 27 and may extend their coursework through May 15.

Registration for Gateway’s summer semester is in progress. Summer classes now will begin May 26 and go through August 15 in a consolidated 12-week semester.

At this time, summer classes are planned to resume on campus.

