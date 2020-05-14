Gateway to hold virtual commencement next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gateway Technical College will hold its annual commencement ceremony 5 p.m. May 19, recognizing 1,576 prospective candidates for graduation from Summer 2019, Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 semesters.

This year’s commencement will be held online because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and can be viewed at the college’s website, www.gtc.edu. The link to the commencement will be posted the day of the ceremony and it will go live at 5 p.m.

The virtual ceremony will include a special video of commencement speakers and each graduate will be recognized individually. Graduates had the opportunity to share a photo, quote and other details to be included in the ceremony. Gateway will also host an in-person celebration for the Class of 2020 in the future.

Patrick Booth, president and CEO of Racine’s leading business IT services provider, CCB Technology, will be keynote speaker. After serving in five different roles in the company, he became president of the family business in 2013 and purchased the company from his parents in 2019. He, along with his company, has received numerous industry and community leadership awards and recognitions, including Milwaukee Future 50, RAMAC Family Friendly Workplace, Top Midmarket IT Executive, and four consecutive Top Workplace recognitions.