Gateway to hold virtual workshops on Promise programs

Gateway Technical College has scheduled virtual workshops to guide interested students through the application process for the Promise and Promise 2 Finish programs, two efforts that have increased in significance in today’s pandemic and high unemployment landscape.

These programs fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees so that eligible students can gain access to the life-changing impact of a college degree.

Of note, the deadline to apply for the Gateway Promise program for high school seniors has been extended to June 1. To find out more about both programs, go online to gtc.edu/promise.

Promise program

To apply for the Promise program, students must be current high school seniors. Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.

Virtual workshops are scheduled for:

Thursday, 1-4 p.m.

May 19, 3-6 p.m.

May 21, 9 a.m.-noon

Those students interested in attending one of these online workshops for the Promise program should call to register: (800) 247-7122.