Gateway to hold Women in Manufacturing forum on Oct. 16

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College will hold a Women in Manufacturing forum from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at its SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd. in Sturtevant.

The event is a forum designed to introduce women to the number of rich and family-sustaining careers in manufacturing.

The event provides a way to explore career fields which are not traditionally held by women but have great earning potential, such as computer numeric control operator, advanced manufacturing technician, mechanical technician and electrical service technician.

The event will include a tour of the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center, a student and career panel discussion and experts on hand to answer questions and provide information on Gateway’s programs and manufacturing careers, as well as other activities such as building a toolbox, a scavenger hunt and the opportunity to do a welding project.

While the event is focused on opportunities for women, all are welcome to attend.

To register, go to gtc.edu/Women-in-Manufacturing.

