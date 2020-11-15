Gateway to host mobile student services event Wednesday at Boys & Girls Club

In an effort to meet with interested students in a familiar and comfortable setting, Gateway Technical College’s student services experts have extended outreach into area neighborhoods, this time focusing on Kenosha.

A Gateway mobile session is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St. Members of the college’s student services center staff are scheduled to be on hand to answer questions about Gateway’s programs, admission requirements, payment options and GED and English language learner options.

New student specialists are to be available to help students complete the Gateway application and waive the application fee.

Face masks are required.

For more information, contact a new student specialist at 800-247-7122.

Spanish interpreters will be on hand to help attendees, as well.

