 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gateway to host mobile student services event Wednesday at Boys & Girls Club
View Comments
alert

Gateway to host mobile student services event Wednesday at Boys & Girls Club

{{featured_button_text}}

In an effort to meet with interested students in a familiar and comfortable setting, Gateway Technical College’s student services experts have extended outreach into area neighborhoods, this time focusing on Kenosha.

A Gateway mobile session is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St. Members of the college’s student services center staff are scheduled to be on hand to answer questions about Gateway’s programs, admission requirements, payment options and GED and English language learner options.

New student specialists are to be available to help students complete the Gateway application and waive the application fee.

Face masks are required.

For more information, contact a new student specialist at 800-247-7122.

Spanish interpreters will be on hand to help attendees, as well.

Watch now: Gateway Technical College holds virtual commencement

Gateway Technical College graduates made history last night as the first class at the college to be members of a virtual commencement.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Trump Backers Sue to Block Milwaukee & Dane County Votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert