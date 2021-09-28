Gateway to lease office space across street from Kenosha campus

Gateway Technical College will lease office space adjacent to its landlocked Kenosha campus on a long-term basis to help one program grow and allow several office functions to operate more seamlessly.

Gateway’s District Board on Thursday gave the go-ahead to lease 6,450 square feet of space within the Gateway Professional Building, 3535 30th Ave. A total of four suites will be leased for a 10-year period, based on terms of the agreement.

The lease, which is set to begin Jan. 1 and run through the end of 2031, will initially cost the college about $116,100 in the first year. Annual 3-percent increases are expected to occur thereafter.

Tom Cousino, associate vice president of facilities and security, said Gateway has leased space at the two-story professional building in the past, though prior arrangements have been for shorter durations.

The venue is so close to the Gateway campus — directly across 30th Avenue from the campus — that it sometimes is believed to be an extension of the college.

The construction of the nearby Gateway Lofts apartment project could further that belief.