Gateway to lease office space across street from Kenosha campus

Gateway Technical College will lease office space adjacent to its landlocked Kenosha campus on a long-term basis to help one program grow and allow several office functions to operate more seamlessly.
Gateway’s District Board on Thursday gave the go-ahead to lease 6,450 square feet of space within the Gateway Professional Building, 3535 30th Ave. A total of four suites will be leased for a 10-year period, based on terms of the agreement.
The lease, which is set to begin Jan. 1 and run through the end of 2031, will initially cost the college about $116,100 in the first year. Annual 3-percent increases are expected to occur thereafter.
Tom Cousino, associate vice president of facilities and security, said Gateway has leased space at the two-story professional building in the past, though prior arrangements have been for shorter durations.
The venue is so close to the Gateway campus — directly across 30th Avenue from the campus — that it sometimes is believed to be an extension of the college.
The construction of the nearby Gateway Lofts apartment project could further that belief.
“It’s commonly, or affectionately, known as Gateway East, even though it’s not its official title,” Cousino said. “It’s a nice bridge for our students.”
Several plans have been identified for the four suites, Cousino said, based on identified needs within the main Kenosha campus.
The college’s barber and cosmetology program, which currently operates out of classroom space near the Science Department, will relocate to several of the available suites across the street and have more of a storefront appearance and presence.
Additionally, Cousino said office space will be created for the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s operations and, potentially, flexible office space for other uses down the line.
Gateway Commercial LLC owns the professional building. Although it has a common name with the college, there is no relationship between the two entities. A mixture of other private tenants operate out of other leased spaces within the building, including a physical therapy practice, eye doctor and an attorney.
R. Scott Pierce, chair of the Gateway District Board, said he believed the arrangement was prudent for the college.
“It sounds like a great opportunity,” he said.
Vaccination incentive
Also Thursday, the District Board heard a report from college administrators on a COVID-19 incentive program that gives students a $500 scholarship in exchange for getting fully vaccinated by the end of October.
“We have several hundred students that have taken the step to become vaccinated within that timeframe,” said Stacy Riley, vice president of student services and enrollment management.
The scholarships are being offered through federal grants that are an extension of the CARES Act.
“It’s one way, but it’s not the only way, to use our federal funding to support the effort to mitigate COVID on each of our campuses,” Riley said.
Pierce asked to have a deeper discussion on the program at the board’s next regular meeting in October.
“I’m going to ask that we put this on a future agenda because I have a lot of questions,” Pierce said. “At this point, that’s all I’m going to say. But I think we need to talk about this more outside of this dashboard report.”