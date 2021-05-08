Gateway upbeat about 2021-22 budget, but teachers sound off on pay increases

Despite an array of challenges and unknowns this past year, Gateway Technical College is poised to enter the upcoming budget cycle on a strong financial footing, according to officials. But one group — teachers — is sharing grievances over pay rates.

Gateway administrators and the District Board held an public hearing Thursday on the college’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year, which begins July 1. Jason Nygard, director of Gateway’s budget and internal audit office, hashed over the planned budget of $151.7 million.

While there were a number of positives — including a high bond rating and projections taxpayers will pay less — the board, as well as administrators, heard an earful from faculty during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

Jay Johnson, a communications instructor and president of the Gateway Technical Education Association, renewed calls to reform the college’s salary structure. Johnson went before the District Board earlier this year to share concerns with the wage increases handed out in the current school year.

“One thing has not changed for faculty: We continue to feel underappreciated and unheard,” Johnson said Thursday. “Budgets are moral documents. They reflect the priorities and choices of those who make them.”