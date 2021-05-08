Gateway upbeat about 2021-22 budget, but teachers sound off on pay increases

Despite an array of challenges and unknowns this past year, Gateway Technical College is poised to enter the upcoming budget cycle on a strong financial footing, according to officials. But one group — teachers — is sharing grievances over pay rates.
Gateway administrators and the District Board held an public hearing Thursday on the college’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year, which begins July 1. Jason Nygard, director of Gateway’s budget and internal audit office, hashed over the planned budget of $151.7 million.
While there were a number of positives — including a high bond rating and projections taxpayers will pay less — the board, as well as administrators, heard an earful from faculty during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Jay Johnson, a communications instructor and president of the Gateway Technical Education Association, renewed calls to reform the college’s salary structure. Johnson went before the District Board earlier this year to share concerns with the wage increases handed out in the current school year.
“One thing has not changed for faculty: We continue to feel underappreciated and unheard,” Johnson said Thursday. “Budgets are moral documents. They reflect the priorities and choices of those who make them.”
While there are plans to increase salaries in the coming fiscal year budget, Johnson and other Gateway faculty took aim at various provisions, including the wage increases from the current year and a continued use of a tiered system that distributes salaries differently from one program to the next.
Rita Serpe, an interior design instructor, said the past year was challenging. She said she and her colleagues have been hoping for changes in Gateway’s salary structure to reflect the unprecedented times.
“There is a strong sense we are not being respected, nor recognized, for our skills and expertise in educating our students to the very specific requirements of our industries,” Serpe said.
When asked for a comment specifically on the instructors’ comments, Gateway President Bryan Albrecht said multiple factors go into creating each year’s budget. He reiterated all college faculty are poised to receive pay increases in the year ahead.
“Our budget includes increases in compensation for all faculty and staff, as well as capacity to add new educational programs, student services and related staffing positions, while lowering the burden on local taxpayers,” Albrecht said in the emailed statement.
Property taxes likely to fall
As for the budget itself, Nygard said the average property owner within Gateway’s footprint in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties should pay less for the college’s line item when the next tax bill arrives in December.
Based on preliminary figures, which will not be finalized until October, Nygard is projecting the owner of home valued at $200,000 will pay $155.84 to Gateway, representing a decrease of $3.90 from a year ago.
The bulk of Gateway’s budget is earmarked for general college operations at $87.7 million. The balance is to go toward such purposes as paying down existing debt and capital improvements.
At the hearing, Nygard also announced Gateway has received another high AAA bond rating from Moody’s on its overall financial forecast.
“Moody’s has made the following comments regarding this rating: They believe that the district’s financial operations will remain sound, due to prudent financial management, strong financial reserves and a sizable, stable tax base,” Nygard said. “Moody’s expects the district’s debt levels to remain manageable.”