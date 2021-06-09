 Skip to main content
Gateway workshops to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
topical

Gateway workshops to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College is planning a series of  workshops designed to provide attendees with ways to have hard, meaningful and respectful dialogue about diversity, equity and inclusion.

All workshops are free, open to the community and held via Zoom. To register, go online to gtc.edu/diversity-workshops.

Workshops are as follows:

Ouch, that Stereotype Hurts — Attendees will learn how to build confidence and skills to speak up and interrupt disrespectful comments.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 16

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12

2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3

A Holistic Approach to Managing Self in the Midst of Societal Uncertainties — This program will offer ways to discover the impact of societal uncertainties caused by incidents of racial tension and unrest.

3 to 4:30 p.m. June 30

Civil Dialogue: Facilitating Structured Conversations — This workshop will focus on how to handle structured conversations about sensitive topics through models and skill-building. This model will prepare facilitators for holding meaningful conversations between those with opposing viewpoints.

1 to 3 p.m. July 27

