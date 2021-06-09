Gateway workshops to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College is planning a series of workshops designed to provide attendees with ways to have hard, meaningful and respectful dialogue about diversity, equity and inclusion.

All workshops are free, open to the community and held via Zoom. To register, go online to gtc.edu/diversity-workshops.

Workshops are as follows:

Ouch, that Stereotype Hurts — Attendees will learn how to build confidence and skills to speak up and interrupt disrespectful comments.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 16

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12

2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3

A Holistic Approach to Managing Self in the Midst of Societal Uncertainties — This program will offer ways to discover the impact of societal uncertainties caused by incidents of racial tension and unrest.

3 to 4:30 p.m. June 30