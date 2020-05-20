Gateway's 1,576 graduates told: "You will make an impact in this world'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gateway Technical College graduates made history last night as the first class at the college to be members of a virtual commencement.

But as keynote speaker Patrick Booth told them, they made their communities stronger.

The virtual ceremony and the list of graduates will be available at www.gtc.edu for public viewing and social media sharing until June 19.

“You are a historymaker,” Booth told graduates. “This is something that no one can take away from you. You chose to go all the way through and finish. And yes, right now we are facing some challenging times with COVID-19 restrictions and feeling we are just not in a normal place of life.

“But let me reassure you, we will come through this stronger. Your hearts and your commitment and your perseverance gives me inspiration and hope — to know that as long as we keep fighting, we can finish anything.