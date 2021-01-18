Gateway's annual MLK celebration event is virtual, but the messages are as strong as ever

The 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Monday at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Auditorium delivered a message of resiliency and encouragement.
“It’s very different here today without 400 people,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway CEO and president, as this year’s virtual program got underway online. “Never lose hope that we will find a way to control this coronavirus and be back here next year.”
He reminded the online audience “to stop and take a minute” to reflect on the efforts of the Rev. King to make the world a better place. We honor him for the immeasurable impact he had.”
Tammi Summers, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Gateway, was the keynote speaker for Monday’s ceremony, which had the theme of “Response, Resiliency, Restoration.”
Summers recounted the effort to create the DEI department in 2020 to carry out the school’s commitment to help heal the community through justice, and to respect the dignity that all people deserve.
She said one of the efforts of the DEI office is to make Gateway as “inclusive and collaborative” as possible. “We all think differently,” she said. “But we are more alike as people than we are different.”
Summers suggested that 2020 — with its challenges of facing a global pandemic as well as calls for social justice reforms — gave all a reason to find people “who will ground you and keep you motivated.”
She added: “We are all building a level of resiliency we didn’t have before COVID-19.”
‘I Have Something to Say’
DeOnna Garrison, a 17-year-old Racine Case High School student, gave a presentation as part of the program. Described as an artist who uses art as a way to express herself, she performed an original piece of free verse called “I Have Something to Say.”
“Martin Luther King had a dream, but I have dreams,” she said. “Don’t push your agendas on me.”
An annual feature of the MLK celebration at Gateway is the recognition of community groups or individuals for their commitment to the community.
Those recognized with 2021 humanitarian awards Monday were:
Gregory Bennett Jr., founder and director of Peace in the Streets, an organization committed to helping Kenosha’s youth in a number of ways, including empowering them and giving them a voice for today’s social justice issues.
Jamie Stilling-Stepp, whose Seeds of Hope is a nonprofit organization based out of Elkhorn, providing a positive and structured program to meet the needs of developmentally disabled youth and adults. The group uses horticulture and recreation to plant seeds of possibilities in everyone.
Many of the materials and images for the 27th annual Gateway Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration can be found online at www.gtc.edu/mlk.