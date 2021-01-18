Gateway's annual MLK celebration event is virtual, but the messages are as strong as ever

The 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Monday at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Auditorium delivered a message of resiliency and encouragement.

“It’s very different here today without 400 people,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway CEO and president, as this year’s virtual program got underway online. “Never lose hope that we will find a way to control this coronavirus and be back here next year.”

He reminded the online audience “to stop and take a minute” to reflect on the efforts of the Rev. King to make the world a better place. We honor him for the immeasurable impact he had.”

Tammi Summers, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Gateway, was the keynote speaker for Monday’s ceremony, which had the theme of “Response, Resiliency, Restoration.”

Summers recounted the effort to create the DEI department in 2020 to carry out the school’s commitment to help heal the community through justice, and to respect the dignity that all people deserve.

She said one of the efforts of the DEI office is to make Gateway as “inclusive and collaborative” as possible. “We all think differently,” she said. “But we are more alike as people than we are different.”