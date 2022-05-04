Gateway's annual Student Design Show to take place online Thursday

Gateway Technical College will hold its 21st annual Student Design Show in a live online format from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5.

This is the second year that the show will be held virtually rather than in-person.

Juried by local industry professionals the show features creative and innovative design work by graphic design students.

The show features 11 specific categories, including comprehensive campaign, layout, poster design and logos/identity, to name a few. Winners will be selected from each category of three or more entries.

“(The online format) allows students to be able to celebrate with family and friends who may have been unable to attend in person,” notes Peter Pham, graphic design instructor.

A recorded link to the event will also be made public soon after the show. Visit www.gtc.edu/designshow to view the design show website, view all entries and access the YouTube link.

