Gateway's Fab Lab making PPE, health care pieces

The design is approved by the National Institutes for Health. Reed, Gateway’s Fab Lab technician, has already produced 80 ear savers for an area hospital and will produce more in the upcoming weeks.

Reed said he got the idea for the bands from a family member who’s a nurse, who saw the design on a Boy Scout Troop Facebook site. The Troop was producing them for area health care professionals, and she reached out to Reed to see if he could produce them for nurses at her Kenosha hospital.

“I thought, ‘Yes, this is something I can do to support area health care workers,’” said Reed. “I ran a couple of tests to make sure I had it right and to see how long it would take. I figured out I could make them for about 11 cents in materials each and make 18 an hour.

“After initial testing, the first 80 were picked up, sterilized and are being used.”

Reed points out the NIH offers designs on its website for those with access to 3D printers who want to also support area health care and front line workers by making PPE gear.