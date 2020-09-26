Gathering leads to COVID-19 infections, quarantine at UW-Parkside

About 55 students at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are in quarantine after a large gathering led to a number of people being exposed to COVID-19.
According to the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 15 new cases reported on campus over the last week, with two additional cases reported that have “no direct impact” on campus. A total of 24 cases were reported on campus since August.
“University officials were informed of a large group gathering held last weekend that led to a number of positive COVID-19 cases and approximately 55 close contacts, all of whom have been quarantined,” said Renee Sartin Kirby, director of student health, counseling and disability services, in an email Saturday. “Most of the attendees of the event live together in the University Apartments so they were quarantined in place, not impacting other residents.”
Sartin Kirby said residence halls remain open and campus operations are unchanged.
She said the university is working closely with the Kenosha County public health officials to respond to the situation.
Outbreaks of the virus on college campuses around the state have led to a spike in cases among young adults. In Madison, university officials abruptly ended in-person classes and quarantined students in dorms about two weeks ago, two days after the start of the fall semester. The university announced three days that it was lifting its lockdown at two dorms and resuming some in-person classes. There have been similar shutdowns at other campuses around the state.
At Parkside, students have been attending a mix of in-person and online classes. The university has limited the number of students allowed in classrooms, imposed social distancing guidelines and requires students to wear masks indoors.
Similar protocols are being used at Carthage College, where student residence halls were opened with a staggered start in September.
