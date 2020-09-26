Gathering leads to COVID-19 infections, quarantine at UW-Parkside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 55 students at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are in quarantine after a large gathering led to a number of people being exposed to COVID-19.

According to the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there were 15 new cases reported on campus over the last week, with two additional cases reported that have “no direct impact” on campus. A total of 24 cases were reported on campus since August.

“University officials were informed of a large group gathering held last weekend that led to a number of positive COVID-19 cases and approximately 55 close contacts, all of whom have been quarantined,” said Renee Sartin Kirby, director of student health, counseling and disability services, in an email Saturday. “Most of the attendees of the event live together in the University Apartments so they were quarantined in place, not impacting other residents.”

Sartin Kirby said residence halls remain open and campus operations are unchanged.

She said the university is working closely with the Kenosha County public health officials to respond to the situation.