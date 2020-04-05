Gen Z must lead in this defining time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are defining moments in our lives, in which we are asked to re-evaluate our identities, expectations, and relationships.

These moments can be both collective and individual. During collective moments, we often vividly remember the details of where we were, and what we were doing at the time. Individual moments are often more subtle and private, but not any less significant.

For baby boomers, the collective defining moment was the assassination of JFK. For Gen Xers and some millennials, it was 9/11. For Gen Z it will be the emergence of the coronavirus. In the future, you will likely be asked, “Where were you when you realized that coronavirus was a force to be reckoned with?”

Gen Z came of age in the aftermath of 9/11 when the bottom fell out for most Americans. The communal anxiety which ensued affected every aspect of their upbringing. And now, the bottom is falling out again.

One characteristic of a defining moment is that you realize you’re capable of so much more than you thought. You look at major disappointments and put them in new perspectives.