Generosity fueling local food pantry

What started with a modest goal about a year ago has grown into something special.
There’s many who have contributed, and just in the nick of time given the current state of affairs.
The Grace Welcome Center Food Pantry, located in the basement of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., in Kenosha, has seen a recent surge in the number of families that need assistance.
Just this past week, the pantry, which is open to anybody in need in Kenosha County, delivered 126 boxes of food, almost three times as many from the previous week.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact our daily lives, having the ability to help those in need is a blessing, Grace Lutheran Pastor Jonathan Baker said.
“We’ve seen it really just skyrocket since this coronavirus thing happened and the schools shut down,” he said. “... There’s just a tremendous amount of need right now.”
The stories of generosity continue to happen on an almost daily basis.
Baker, who is approaching his fourth year as pastor, said a family recently arrived at the pantry and donated their entire stimulus check — provided recently by the federal government to help ease the economic burden many face.
That was a breathtaking moment, to put it simply, both Baker and Pantry Director Denise Russell said.
“We were 100 percent speechless,” Barker said. “They just pulled up in the parking lot, and we thought they needed food. They delivered us this check instead. We were so encouraged and moved by that type of generosity.
“It’s so humbling to be handed a check that size and for somebody to say, ‘I know I don’t need this, but somebody will need it.’ That’s where their mind was at, that they could help their neighbor.”
Russell said she had a similar reaction.
“We just stared at each other,” she said. “You’re shocked that someone was willing to do this. ... It tugs at your heart strings. Then you think about all the food we can get (with that money).”
And there have been others.
Harborside Academy social studies teacher David Underwood has been traveling around the area to pick up donations that he delivers to the pantry, Baker said.
“He’s been doing that every week the last three weeks,” he said. “You feel just so encouraged that he’s doing that.”
And Russell shared a story about a special donation of four quarters from a visitor who didn’t have much to spare, but just wanted to do their part.
“That could be a bus ride (for that person),” she said. “That affects me just as much because that one dollar means a lot to someone who doesn’t have any.”
Plenty of help
The saying “It takes a village” is used often in a number of situations.
And that truly fits the bill here.
Barker said a number of area churches have partnered to help the pantry with donations and food drives of their own.
The list is lengthy: Spirit Alive Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran, St. Paul Lutheran all participated in a food drive for Easter; St. Mary’s Lutheran has done a twice monthly drive; Lakeside Lutheran has provided donations; and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church holds a weekly food drive.
“There’s been so many moments when we’ve seen our Kenosha family help out,” Barker said. “There’s obviously a lot of hard things going on, but we’ve seen this community come together powerfully to help people. It kind of gives us goosebumps all the time.”
And of course, nothing is possible without the volunteers, both Barker and Russell said.
When the safer-at-home orders were issued, that significantly cut the volunteer roster, Barker said, as those in the high-risk group because of their age had to be replaced.
A request was sent out to area churches for volunteers, and Barker said a number of willing teenagers and young adults stepped in to help out.
“It’s just powerful to see people step up and come together from all over town,” he said.
Russell said she regularly has about 30 volunteers weekly, and they complete a number of tasks for a week leading up to the actual time the pantry is open, which is every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“All of our volunteers are wonderful,” she said. “I have the best volunteers any place. They work their tails off and treat everybody with so much respect. We know they’re hurting.”
Russell said she catches herself just stepping back to watch the volunteers do their thing and continues to be amazed at the service they are providing.
“Once we start at 4:30, I’m just kind of directing traffic,” she said. “I just stand back and see all these people working their tails off and knowing they’ve already been here for a few hours already. It’s kind of breathtaking just to watch them. ... They’re doing it because they love to help people in need.”
The goal is to provide each recipient with everything they need to make a complete meal, Russell said.
“I try to put meals together,” she said. “They’re not just getting a box of random food. They’re getting a box of stuff to make spaghetti with, or a mashed potato, a vegetable and meat, so stuff they can actually use.”
The pantry is set up for both a drive-thru service and also a place where recipients can just walk up and get a box of food, Russell said. The entire process closely follows the social distancing rules as well, she added.
With no immediate end in sight to this pandemic, it appears the need for the pantry to serve even more families is likely.
And Russell said the team at Grace Lutheran is ready to continue doing just that.
“As long as we have the volunteers, the donations and the money, we can keep cranking this out,” she said. “We can keep increasing it. As long as it takes, we’re going to continue. We’re not going to back down. We’re going to face this, and we’re going to help everybody in the community through it.”
To help volunteer or to make a donation, Russell encourages residents to visit the pantry’s Facebook page or its website at www.gracewelcomecenter.org.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
