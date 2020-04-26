Generosity fueling local food pantry

“We were 100 percent speechless,” Barker said. “They just pulled up in the parking lot, and we thought they needed food. They delivered us this check instead. We were so encouraged and moved by that type of generosity.

“It’s so humbling to be handed a check that size and for somebody to say, ‘I know I don’t need this, but somebody will need it.’ That’s where their mind was at, that they could help their neighbor.”

Russell said she had a similar reaction.

“We just stared at each other,” she said. “You’re shocked that someone was willing to do this. ... It tugs at your heart strings. Then you think about all the food we can get (with that money).”

And there have been others.

Harborside Academy social studies teacher David Underwood has been traveling around the area to pick up donations that he delivers to the pantry, Baker said.

“He’s been doing that every week the last three weeks,” he said. “You feel just so encouraged that he’s doing that.”

And Russell shared a story about a special donation of four quarters from a visitor who didn’t have much to spare, but just wanted to do their part.